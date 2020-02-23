MMA fighter suspended for Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl picks up win at UFC Fight Night 168

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov

UFC Fight Night 168 saw Zubaira Tukhogov return to the Octagon after his last fight in September of 2019. Tukhugov was successful after his last fight had ended in a draw, as he was able to win his fight in the very first few minutes of the round itself.

Heading up the Prelims at UFC Auckland, Tukhugov stayed out of Kevin Aguilar's range and landed a heavy left hook along the cage that was able to drop his opponent in a big way. As if that was not enough, he then followed it up with a heavy ground and pound assault that left little doubt as to the result of the fight.

With this win, he now has a 19-4-1 record.

Zubaira Tukhugov's role in UFC 229 - Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tukhugov had gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons at UFC 229. He was in the corner of Khabib Nurmagomedov during the fight. Khabib won his fight and attacked Dillon Danis in Conor McGregor's corner. Tukhugov joined the fray and attacked Conor McGregor from behind after jumping into the cage. He had to be pulled away by security, and due to this involvement, he was handed an 11-month suspension and a $25,000 fine.