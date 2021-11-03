5 most devastating MMA knockouts of 2021 so far

The knockout. One of the most thrilling aspects of MMA is the fact that someone can get their lights out quick at any given moment. The myriad of options -- from kicks to punches to elbows -- allow for some of the most heart-stopping moments in the sport. Whether it's an accumulation of damage or a come-from-behind home run hitter, knockouts can truly captivate the crowd like no other.

Despite a global pandemic stopping live events around the world, MMA has lead the charge for sporting events to continue safely. The UFC had one of their most profitable years during the pandemic. ONE Championship, on the other hand, managed to hold more than 20 events in 2020. Simply put, MMA became the symbol of (quite literally) "fighting on" in the midst of a pandemic.

While 2020 was a landmark year of pushing forward despite adversity, 2021 is where everything went full steam ahead. Live events with crowds came back and with them, the awe-inspiring knockouts that left everyone's jaws on the floor. The year isn't over yet but we have knockout of the year candidates already lining up. Here are a few that have risen above the increasing pool of finishes this year:

#5. Lito Adiwang's knockout of Namiki Kawahara (ONE Championship: UNBREAKABLE)

Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang's slugfest with Japanese Namiki Kawahara was as technically sound as it was brutally violent. Every strike was thrown with knockout intentions but with grace and near-perfect technique. The sound of shins and fists connecting was sickening and yet, both fighters showed poise and finesse throughout.

In the second round, however, all that finesse and grace went out the window, at least for Kawahara. Adiwang threw a perfectly-timed check hook as he walked backwards, dropping the Japanese warrior and finishing the fight instantly. It was a brutal ending to a dazzlingly violent fight.

