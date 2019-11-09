MMA News: Andrew Kapel talks about his upset win over retiring veteran at Bellator 233

Andrew Kapel vs. Muhammed Lawal

Andrew Kapel went against everyone's expectations when he upset the fan-favorite Muhammed Lawal on his promotional debut at the co-main event of Bellator 233 on Friday.

Neither the fans nor the Bellator top brass themselves had expected the fight to end in Kapel knocking out 'King Mo' in what was the veteran's final appearance in the cage. However, that is exactly how the bout went, with the former Strikeforce Champion going into retirement with a shocking defeat.

MMA Junkie reported on what Kapel had to say about upsetting Lawal.

Kapel finally got to make his splash

According to Kapel, he had hidden in the shadows for long enough and the fight against Lawal was his way of showing what he is capable of and establish himself as an eligible contender.

"It’s about time – it’s been time – to put myself out there and come out from the shadows. It’s been my theme all this time. I’ve just been hungry, stalking from far away. No one’s seen me, and I’ve just been watching everything from a distance and not playing. And now I finally get to make my splash."

Kapel took this opportunity to complain that over the last few years, he has been used as a sacrificial lamb where he was given fights and expected to lose. The same expectation was there for the Lawal fight as well.

“A lot of people wouldn’t (give me fights), and people who would would bring me in to lose. I’ve had instances where people didn’t do their homework, they’d bring me in to lose, I’d smoke the guy, and that’d be it, and I’d not get a call back. That happened repeatedly the past three or four years."

But on many of those occasions, Kapel has been successful in turning the tables around and prove his mettle, including the bout against Lawal. However, given that Bellator signed him for a three-fight deal even before he debuted, Kapel is positive that they have enough confidence in his skills and abilities to want to keep him around.

Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal's retirement is destined for tragedy, as Andrew Kapel (15-6) slays the former RIZIN GP and Strikeforce champ on one leg! It's a stunning Bellator debut for the Elevation rep, now on a five-fight tear. He has stopped 14, 13 in round one. #Bellator233 pic.twitter.com/QOjXjLVDSP — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) November 9, 2019

The fight took place at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on November 8, Friday.

