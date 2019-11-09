Bellator 233 Results: Former Champion gets knocked out and retires; main event goes the distance

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Nov 2019, 09:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

King Mo was knocked out in his last fight

Bellator 233 saw John Salter and Costello van Steenis face each other in the main event of the night at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The two contested their abilities in the MMA middleweight contest.

The night also saw the retirement fight of Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal.

The action from the night was quite exciting, and we will describe all the action for you.

Without any further ado, let's get into all the action from tonight.

Bellator 233 Preliminary Card

Christian Edwards defeated Cesar Bennett

The following are all the quick results from the Preliminary Card for the night.

Tyree Fortune def. Chuck Campbell via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Logan Storley def. E.J. Brooks via TKO (injury) at 5 minutes of Round 1

Julius Anglickas def. Jordan Young via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Advertisement

Amanda Bell def. Janay Harding via TKO (punches) at (Round 3, 4 minutes and 44 seconds)

Kyle Crutchmer def. Robert Gidron via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Romero Cotton def. Jason Perrotta via Verbal Submission (injury) (Round 1, 2 minutes and 16 seconds)

Christian Edwards def. Cesar Bennett via KO (head kick) (Round 1, 16 seconds)

Grant Neal def. Jimmy Lugo via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-26)

Bellator 233 Main Card

Tyrell Fortune vs Azu Anyanwu

Tyrell Fortune headed into this fight at 7-0, while Anyanwu was 15-5. Round one saw Anyanwu take the center with the two sizing each other up. Fortune connected half-way through the fight in the round, after a very slow start. Fortune hit a couple of combos and leg kicks to end the round in his favor.

The second round saw them trade strikes early in the round. He hit Anyanwu with a hard right some time into the second round. He followed it up with yet another shot. The fight was over from there, although Fortune was able to get in a knee, a kick, and another right hand, before the fight officially had to be stopped. The referee had to warn Fortune as he did not stop when the referee stepped in immediately.

Result: Tyrell Fortune def. Azunna Anyanwu via TKO (strikes) (Round 2, 1 minute and 56 seconds)

1 / 3 NEXT