UFC Moscow: Zabit vs Kattar - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

This weekend, UFC is heading to Moscow, Russia, as they have promised to put on quite the show for the audience. The card is going to be headlined by none other than Zabit Magomedsharipov, who will be facing Calvin Kattar.

In the co-main event of the night, Alexander Volkov will face the ever-controversial Greg Hardy. After his controversial use of an inhaler in his last fight saw his win turned over, Hardy was eager to get back into action, and he has, within only a few weeks.

The entire card is stacked and promises to be a good one. Without any further ado, let's get into the details of when, where, and how you can see it!

UFC Fight Night 163 Location, Date, and Time

Location: CSKA Arena, Moscow, Russia.

Date: 9th November 2019 (USA), 9th November 2019 (UK), 10th November 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 2:00 PM (EST), 7:00 PM (UK Time), 12:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 11:00 AM (EST), 4:00 PM (UK Time), 9:30 PM (IST)

UFC Moscow Fight Card

Main Card

Featherweight Fight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight Fight: Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

Welterweight Fight: Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

Light Heavyweight Fight: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman

Welterweight Fight: Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Light Heavyweight Fight: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Fight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Welterweight Fight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Middleweight Fight: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

Welterweight Fight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada

Lightweight Fight: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Bantamweight Fight: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant

Where to watch UFC Moscow in the US and UK?

In the US, UFC Moscow can be watched live on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom, UFC Moscow can be watched live on BT Sport 3.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 163 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 163 can be watched live and exclusively on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Tune in to catch all the action!