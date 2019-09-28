MMA News: Conor McGregor present at Bellator Dublin; celebrates with fighters

Conor McGregor at Bellator Dublin

Conor McGregor made an appearance at Bellator this Friday, as Bellator took place in Dublin this week. The event went to Ireland where the Bellator Dublin part was headlined by James Gallagher when he faced Roman Salazar.

On the other side of things, McGregor was also present at Bellator 227, where he was a big presence at the side of the Octagon taking place in his hometown.

He spent most of the pay-per-view at cage-side and celebrated with different fighters from his team who were able to win their fight. While the security personnel was on the watch out for him to try and jump into the cage, he did not make such a move this time.

Bellator 187 incident

At Bellator 187, Conor McGregor was involved in a controversial incident. He was there to support his teammate Charlie Ward's Bellator debut. Ward knocked out his opponent John Redmond in the first round. Before Marc Goddard was able to stop the fight officially, Conor McGregor jumped into the Octagon to celebrate Ward's win. When Goddard stopped Conor, who was not an official cornerman, Conor responded by charging at Goddard and trying to hit him. He also knocked down Redmond again.

He then did a lap around the cage and straddled the top, continuing the celebration. When a commissioner tried to stop him, he slapped the face of the commissioner. With this sort of history, the security personnel at Bellator Dublin were naturally nervous about what could happen.

Bellator Dublin celebrations

While McGregor was a loud presence at cage-side, he stopped himself from crossing a line and actually jumping into the Octagon.

When Peter Queally won, he tried to jump the fence to celebrate with Conor. While Conor was at the side of the Octagon, he did not actually jump the cage and the hugged over the cage.

Peter Queally has done it!



Despite being dropped early in round 1, "The Showstopper" puts on an epic comeback to finish Ryan Scope!



Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and Virgin Media 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/L1AKDYRzc0 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

Later in the night, when Jack Gallagher was able to win the fight in the main event as well, he did not pause and jumped the Octagon to celebrate with Conor on the outside, much to the concern of the authorities.

JUST LIKE THAT!



James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat!



A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

With Conor McGregor also hinting at a possible return to the Octagon soon, fans could see the Irish MMA star back in action in the UFC sometime soon.

