UFC News: Conor McGregor fuels speculation of return with Instagram post

It may not be too long before we see Conor McGregor back inside the octagon again

If the man himself is to be believed, the agonizing wait for the fans of the Irish superstar may soon come to an end as ‘The Mystic Mac’ Conor McGregor may set foot inside the octagon as soon as December or early next year. In an Instagram post that follows a series of other hints that he has been dropping since the past few months, ‘The Notorious’ has claimed to be “gearing up” for a new challenge.

The outspoken Irishman has been out of action since succumbing to defeat at the hands of arch nemesis and the current and undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October 2018. Soon after the fight, McGregor announced that he had officially retired from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Even in absence, McGregor remained in the news

Even during his prolonged absence, McGregor's name got thrown around quite a lot; be it the fans, his colleagues at the organization who call him out frequently in search for a ‘money fight’.The President of the UFC, Dana White also has time and again spoken about the probable return of McGregor.

Dana's confirmation and McGregor's reaction

McGregor’s social media posts show that he has been slogging it out in the gym lately, fuelling the rumours of his possible comeback. Dana White recently said that he expects McGregor to be back inside the cage as early as the beginning of next year. A few weeks after Dana's stament, in an Instagram post which saw McGregor advertising for a famous sports apparel brand, he announced that he is “gearing up for the next challenge.”

McGregor's latest post on Instagram

It was reported earlier that McGregor was supposed to get back to action against another knockout artist Justin Gaethje back in the summer before he broke his hand while sparring.

Cherry picking

Although the Lightweight division has moved on in his absence, should he choose to return, McGregor will definitely not have a shortage of options to pick from. A rematch with reigning champion Nurmagomedov looks unlikely but a host of other names such as Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje and Frankie Edgar have been doing the rounds. His coach John Kavanagh recently said that he would love to see McGregor fight Frankie Edgar on his return to the UFC.

Who do you think McGregor should fight if he comes back?

