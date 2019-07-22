MMA News: Dana White open to Nunes vs Cyborg II and Nunes vs Shields super-fight

Kieran Herring FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 27 // 22 Jul 2019, 14:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 239 Nunes v Holm

What’s the story?

UFC President Dana White has suggested he would consider promoting a fight between two-weight UFC Champion Amanda Nunes and undefeated boxing mega-star Claressa Shields.

In case you didn’t know

Amanda Nunes is undeniably the top female mixed martial artist on the planet right now, having convincingly overcome an impressive list of opponents, including knock-out victories against Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

Meanwhile, Claressa Shields has cemented herself as the premier female boxer in the world. The powerful American is a two-time Olympic gold-medallist and undefeated since making the jump from amateur to professional boxing.

The heart of the matter

In a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Dana White addressed the possibility of Nunes and Shields one day facing off in a boxing ring.

"Amanda Nunes has things that she needs to do here [in the UFC] first, but I'm not opposed to it, maybe Claressa comes over here and fight in MMA."

Interestingly, Claressa Shields has previously addressed the idea of meeting Nunes in a boxing ring, having told TMZ that she would ‘put Nunes to sleep’; however she has never spoken openly about the idea of stepping into the octagon.

What’s next?

While Dana White is clearly open-minded about promoting another MMA vs Boxing super-fight in the future, following the unprecedented success of Mayweather vs McGregor in 2017. White did hint that he has plans for a rematch between Nunes and Cyborg in the UFC before any cross-over fights could happen.

However, according to White, Cris Cyborg may need some convincing before stepping back in a cage with the dominant Amanda Nunes.

"I think it's pretty obvious why she wouldn't want that fight. It's a bad fight for her. I think that [Cyborg] is at the point where she's afraid to lose again. Losing again isn't something she's interested in."