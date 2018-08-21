MMA News: Dana White says UFC is worth $7 billion

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST News 117 // 21 Aug 2018, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dana White - Signed a monster television deal

The UFC president Dana White announced during in a recent interview with Tony Robbins that the company is worth an incredible $7 billion. White elaborated that the new television deal signed with American network ESPN was worth $1.5 billion-a-year for a five-year deal.

This news stands in stark contrast to the fact that the UFC's TV ratings and pay-per-view buys have been declining for some time now. Many attribute this to the lack of money-drawing superstars currently on the organisation's books.

Returning stars set to attract more short-team success

The days of pay-per-view monster draws including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Tito Ortiz, Conor McGregor, Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell appear to be all but over. However, the recent deals for the likes of both Lesnar and McGregor to return, as well as last year's surprise return of UFC legend George St. Pierre to the Octagon suggests a potential turnaround in this regard, even if it seems a tad desperate.

Conor is set to go up against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in early October

The UFC was sold to Endeavor in August 2016 for a reported $4 billion. White, at the time insisted this would be for the betterment of the company. Now two years later, if his $7 billion claim is true, this appears to be precisely the case.

Although television and pay-per-view has been on the steady decline in recent years, the UFC did report that 2017 was its most lucrative year in operation, since its formation back in 1993. exactly the case. Investor reports stated revenue in excess of $700 million.

That is serious money. With the long-awaited returns of both McGregor and Lesnar sure to be huge box office hits, regardless of the results - coupled with the ESPN deal - the company's global popularity could be set to increase once again.

For the short-term at least, the UFC's long-term future appears to be bright as well as financially successful.