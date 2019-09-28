MMA News: Co-main event fighters fined and under review for 'unsportsmanlike' conduct at Bellator Dublin

Michael Venom Page

Bellator Dublin saw a fighter fined, while another is under review for 'unsportsmanlike' conduct at the event. The co-main event of Bellator Dublin saw Michael 'Venom' Page take on Richard Kiely in their MMA encounter.

The fight itself was a good one, with Page getting the strong and confident win, but only after both fighters taunted the other early on. It has done neither any good as the regulator for overseas Bellator events, Michael Mazzuli made sure to let it be known that he was going to be reviewing the tapes from the encounter between the two fighters.

Michael 'Venom' Page loses a point at Bellator Dublin

Michael 'Venom' Page has had reason to be angry with Richard Kiely at Bellator Dublin. Leading up to the fight, Kiely had been trying to get into Page's head. In the end, it would be all for naught.

Page came out with his hands low and pointing at his chin, in response to which Richard Kiely flipped him the bird. As a result, referee Dan Miragliotta had to ward Kiely about sportsmanship very early on.

Before long, it would be his opponent getting the warnings from Dan Miragliotta.

Early on, Page was able to throw his opponent to the ground, following which he would taunt him and deliver some punishing shots.

Soon enough the showboating grew to be too much for Miragliotta.

He stopped the fight and docked a point from Page for his taunting. When the fight restarted, Page showed why he did not care for the docked point at all. He landed a flying knee to Kiely that took his opponent out.

Page did not follow through as it was obvious that Kiely was knocked out and instead wobbled his knees in a mocking manner while the referee checked on him.

Kiely has been fined $1,000 for his early conduct in the fight. Meanwhile, Mazzuli will be reviewing the tapes to see what to make of the proceedings and has cited the Unified Rules’ language on unsportsmanlike conduct.

"Any athlete that disrespects the rules of the sport or attempts to inflict unnecessary harm on a competitor who has been either taken out of the competition by the referee or has tapped out of the competition shall be viewed as being unsportsmanlike."

With Kiely already fined, it will be interesting to see what, if any, punishment the Bellator has in store for MVP.

