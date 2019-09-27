MMA News: Former UFC Champion out of Grand Prix with injury; replaced by Christian Lee

UFC 218: Alvarez v Gaethje

Eddie Alvarez was set to take part in the ONE FC Lightweight Grand Prix finals, but now, it appears that this has no chance of happening.

In what would surely have been his biggest fight since leaving the UFC, Alvarez would have been in with a chance to win the Grand Prix tournament. Unfortunately for him, he has had to withdraw from the tournament with an injury.

Since then, a replacement has been announced in the form of Christian Lee.

Eddie Alvarez's ONE FC run; leaving UFC

Following a loss to Dustin Poirier in the UFC, Alvarez ended his time in the company. At one point, he had been the Lightweight Champion there, but a fight with Conor McGregor in 2016 saw that title reign come to an end.

Alvarez was announced for ONE FC in 2018. He made his debut in the company in a fight against Timofey Nastyukhin in the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix quarter-final, but it was in a losing effort.

Following the loss, he was handed a lifeline, when Nastyukhin had to withdraw from the tournament with injuries. In his fight against Eduard Folayang, he managed to get a first-round victory in the semi-finals and proceeded to the finals.

Unfortunately, it was made known to the fans by CEO and owner of ONE FC Chatri Sityotdong, that Eddie Alvarez had to pull out of the event due to injury.

NEWS ALERT: Eddie Alvarez has pulled out of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix due to injury. ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee has agreed to step into the finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix to face Saygid Arslanaliev on Oct 13 in Tokyo at ONE: Century!!! — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) September 26, 2019

Instead, he let the fans know that ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee would be taking the spot instead and facing Saygid Arslanaliev on the 13th of October.

Eddie Alvarez reacts to withdrawal

Alvarez was not too happy at having to withdraw and confessed that he was gutted. He apologized to his fans and said that he would rest and come back stronger than before.

My apologies, I am gutted , I can hold my head up and say with all honesty I gave this opportunity my all . I wanted this as bad as anything I ever wanted but for some reason it’s not my time right now . It’s time to rest and heal and come back stronger . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 26, 2019

