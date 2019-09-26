MMA News: Gegard Mousasi wants a title fight after Bellator 228

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Bellator 228 will see Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire take on Juan Archuleta in the main event. However, there are several other important fights on the card, including the one between Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi.

Former UFC fighter Gegard Mousasi is an MMA veteran and until his last fight, was the Bellator Middleweight World Champion. Unfortunately for him, for the first time since he joined Bellator, he lost a fight to Rafael Lovato Jr.

At Bellator 228, he is facing Lyoto Machida, another UFC veteran with two victories to his name in Bellator. The co-main event is bound to be a strong one, but Mousasi wants more. In an interview, he talked about how he is keen on a Middleweight title rematch after Bellator 228.

Gegard Mousasi talks about a title rematch against Rafael Lovato Jr.

Gegard Mousasi and Lyoto Machida have done battle in the UFC before. On that occasion, it was Machida who came out on top. Mousasi said that he was a different fighter from that time, during his interview with MMA Fighting.

The hunger is there and the will is there. That's all I need and technique. I fought him the wrong way last time. I learned from it. Those two combined, I'm going to win.

When Mousasi was asked about a possible fight against either Ryan Bader or Rafael Lovato Jr. if he won the fight, he said that he would choose to fight for the Middleweight title again.

It's a title fight Middleweight rematch. After that, I'm going to dream of bigger things.

Bellator 228 is set to take place this week on the back of a three-card weekend, with Bellator Dublin, Bellator 227, and Bellator 228, all taking place.

Gegard Mousasi and Lyoto Machida will face each other at Bellator 228 in the co-main event of the night.

