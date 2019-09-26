UFC Rankings: Update in UFC fighter rankings this week - Conor McGregor drops down

Conor McGregor

Following UFC Mexico City, the unfortunate topic of conversation has been regarding the main event and the ending of the show instead of the event as a whole.

Given the nature of the event, neither Yair Rodriguez nor Jeremy Stephens has moved in the UFC rankings, although a future fight has been scheduled between them. However, there have been some noteworthy changes in the fighter rankings this week.

There were no changes in the Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, or Bantamweight divisions due to the lack of significant fights.

However, there were some big changes in Flyweight as well as in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. The UFC Women's Bantamweight ranking and the UFC Women's Strawweight ranking also saw changes.

Changes in UFC rankings: Conor McGregor drops down

There were some changes in the pound for pound rankings in the UFC. Robert Whittaker is set to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 for the UFC Championship in the Middleweight division. Before that, despite not having entered the Octagon for more than a year, Whittaker has climbed up a point in the rankings to 9, while Tony Ferguson has dropped to 10.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor was tied at 11 with Valentina Shevchenko, but now has dropped a point and is at 12, with Shevchenko above him.

The current UFC rankings for pound-for-pound are as follows:

Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Henry Cejudo Stipe Miocic Amanda Nunes Daniel Cormier Max Holloway Kamaru Usman Robert Whittaker +1 Tony Ferguson -1 Valentina Shevchenko +1 Conor McGregor -1 Dustin Poirier Israel Adesanya Tyron Woodley

In the UFC Flyweight division, Brandon Moreno returned to the UFC with a draw against Askar Askarov. Moreno and Kai Kara France are now tied for the number 7 spot on the Flyweight rankings, while Ryan Benoit dropped a point with Alex Perez going up to 13. The rest of the UFC Fighters stay where they are with UFC Champion Henry Cejudo heading the list.

In the Women's Bantamweight division, the UFC rankings saw Irene Aldana move to 9, with Sara McMann dropping to 10. Bethe Correia moves to 13 after defeating Sijara Eubanks, while Eubanks is at 15 and Nicco Montano is at 14.

Finally, in the UFC Women's Strawweight rankings, Grasso dropped 2 points to 12, with Marina Rodriguez and Cynthia Calvillo moving up to 10 and 11 respectively.

With UFC Fight Night 160 coming up, more changes are likely to take place. Tune in next week, where we will update you.

