MMA News: Here's how UFC could book an All-Women's Event just like WWE Evolution

Will Dana White take a page out of Vince McMahon's book?

What’s the story?

Daniel Cormier was on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and as expected, the ‘Champ Champ’ was at his vibrant best. The UFC heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion spoke about his upcoming fight against Derrick Lewis, Brock Lesnar, WWE’s offer and the recently concluded WWE Evolution PPV.

DC was asked about the possibility of UFC having a women's exclusive PPV inspired from Evolution. Dana White better be listening because Cormier had the perfect way of setting it all up.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE put forth their first ever All-Women’s PPV on October 28th that was headlined by former UFC megastar Ronda Rousey. Rousey defeated Nikki Bella in the main event to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Ronda’s star power couldn’t outshine the show-stealer between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The Horsewomen put on a brutal classic which was described as one of the best wrestling matches of the year.

Even though Lynch came out on top, both women have to be given props for truly putting on a show. Nonetheless, the historic PPV faired decently amongst the fans and critics. Surprisingly enough, DC himself was originally scheduled to be in attendance to support his former UFC buddy. But...

The heart of the Matter

Cormier landed in New York for the show but unfortunately couldn't make it to the show as his rooms weren’t booked as a result of a miscommunication. Cormier, however, sent Ronda an apology text and congratulated her on her performance after the show had ended.

Moving on to the ‘heart of the matter’. Helwani asked Cormier about the feasibility of UFC having their own All-Women’s PPV and Cormier said it could be a successful venture.

“I think Ronda is a big enough star to carry a PPV. Right? I think Cyborg is a big enough star to carry a PPV. So yeah, I think the UFC could do it, “Cormier said.

He went on to say that UFC could have booked UFC 232 to be exclusively featured around the women.

He elaborated,

It probably could have been done. You could have but Cyborg and Amanda as the big main event. Then you throw Joanna vs. Valentina as the co-main event and then you start filling that card with great women fights. That could have been the one!

Cormier added that UFC 232 could have been called Evolution before he was reminded by Helwani that it was not an original idea. DC was also asked about Jones headlining the UFC 232 card. DC steered clear from talking about his arch nemesis by reinstating the fact that his focus was solely on defeating the Black Beast.

What’s next?

Cormier will take on Derrick Lewis on November 3rd at the Madison Square Garden at UFC 230. The Heavyweight Championship headliner will be co-main evented by a middleweight encounter between Jacare Souza and former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman