MMA News: Indian fighter Roshan Mainam makes big impact at ONE Championship debut

Roshan Mainam

Former KOI Combat Academy fighter, Roshan Mainam has made a big impact upon his MMA debut at ONE Championship.

The fighter is currently a part of EVOLVE MMA Fight Team based out of Singapore, a team he was selected to join early this year out of hundreds who had applied for the position. He is the first-ever Indian fighter to be a part of the team.

Roshan Mainam at ONE Championship

Heading into ONE Championship's event, with a record of 3 - 2, this was the biggest fight for the Indian fighter in his career. He was set to fight Khon Sichan of Cambodia in the event, a fighter with eight bouts under his belt.

It was not going to be easy, but Roshan proved himself on the big stage, making sure that he would not be underestimated. The fight was still in the very first round when at 3 minutes and 22 seconds, Roshan locked in the Armbar and made his opponent tap out.

Roshan Mainam's journey to ONE Championship

Roshan Mainam began his journey in Manipur. He started to wrestle back in 2005, and in 2010 he made the move to Delhi, where he continued to wrestle. Soon he met his coach Vishal Seigell, with whom he developed a connection as the two began to work together.

He fought four times in the Super Fight League (SFL), one of the leading MMA promotions in India.

Being selected in EVOLVE MMA was a big step for Roshan, as it meant that he was taking the proper steps forward, and would be training together with the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson, among other top fighters.

Now, having secured his first win in ONE FC, he is poised to continue this run and build on it.

