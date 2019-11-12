MMA News: Indian fighter Vaibhav Shetty reacts to loss at IMMAF - WMMAA World Championships (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 12 Nov 2019, 07:27 IST SHARE

Vaibhav Shetty

The ongoing IMMAF - WMMAA World Championships are seeing an unprecedented number of Indian fighters taking part. An incredibly large MMA contingent from India stepped up to the plate at the World Championships from India, feating 9 fighters, 2 junior fighters, 3 coaches, and 5 officials.

Among the fighters, KOI Combat Academy and Rama Reddy Martial Arts fighter, Vaibhav Shetty was also featured. Unfortunately for him, his fight did not go too well, as he lost via stoppage. Sportskeeda caught up with Vaibhav following his MMA fight, where he reacted to the loss and gave his reasons for not getting the win for the team.

What happened at the IMMAF - WMMAA World Championships?

Vaibhav Shetty faced Adis Saljevic inside the cage and had his opponent hurt early in the fight. It looked favorable for him, but that did not last long. When they went to the ground, while he was comfortable there, the referee clearly did not feel the same and called the fight 11 seconds before the round would end.

I felt I had a good match. I had the opponent hurt and bleeding profusely 20 seconds into the match and was comfortable staying on my back with over hooks and knee shields as I have a Jiu jitsu back ground. As I saw the blood and felt him fade, I thought to let him tire himself out while I rested out the round and work on him the next two round.

I was shocked when the referee called a tko 11 seconds before the round was about to end. I understand the referees need to look after fighter safety, but I was in no danger, none of his shots were connecting and I was either holding guard or consistently active off my back. I honestly believe a fight I was in control of was stolen from me by this decision.

Vaibhav felt that his strategy was working, however, he was not allowed to follow through.

He described his frustration with the decision and showed pictures of the fighter's blood that was on him, showcasing the damage he had done to Saljevic.

Whatever be the case, the unfortunate loss will stand. However, Vaibhav is already focused on making things right and has accepted the decision. He is setting his mind past the loss and will be ready for whatever next fight comes his way and will set the record straight there.

Meanwhile, you can get to know more about him by reading his interview with us here.

For the latest news and rumors on UFC, check out UFC News homepage!