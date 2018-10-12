MMA News: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals WWE wants to sign him; destroys Brock Lesnar & WWE

Khabib Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

New UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been in the news for good and bad reasons lately, winning the Lightweight Championship belt after defeating Conor McGregor, but then going on to attack McGregor's entourage in a vicious attack.

The Russian has now revealed on Twitter that WWE wants to sign him up and asked his fans what they thought of that offer.

In case you didn't know...

Nurmagomedov has an unbelievable 27-0 record in MMA with his latest win coming against Conor McGregor, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

McGregor tapped out to the Russian after he was put in a rear naked choke hold, following which Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage and attacked the Irish fighter's cornerman, Dillon Danis. McGregor was then attacked by the Russian's team when they climbed into the cage.

The heart of the matter

Nurmagomedov posted on Twitter that the WWE have approached him to join them, but it seems like he, just like McGregor, is not too keen on switching to the world of pro wrestling.

The Russian MMA fighter asked his fans what they thought about it, but ended the tweet by showing how he really felt with the hashtags "SmashLesnar" and "FakeFights", which will not impress the WWE or the fans of WWE.

His last opponent, Conor McGregor, has also been critical of WWE and WWE's Superstars, going as far as calling John Cena a "40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia mother fu***r!"

What's next?

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for 10 days. It looks like the two will battle it out once again as McGregor said he would like to have a rematch.

