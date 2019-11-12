MMA News: Logan Paul says he would destroy CM Punk

KSI VS. Logan Paul 2

Despite losing his professional boxing debut this weekend, Logan Paul is already posturing for his next professional fight and has his sights set firmly on CM Punk.

"I think I would destroy CM Punk if I'm being honest. I don't know if anyone would disagree with that." (TMZSports)

The speculation surrounding a potential fight between Paul and CM Punk stems from Logan's opponent KSI, who firmly shut the door on a third fight with the American and suggesting an MMA match with CM Punk would be a more appropriate move.

CM Punk is 0-2 in his professional MMA career having been choked out by Mickey Gall and dominated by Mike Jackson in his two UFC appearances.

Despite his poor record in the UFC, Punk has never been officially cut from the UFC roster and remains in the USADA testing pool, which means the 41-year-old could be called into action at any moment by the UFC.

Currently there are no reports on how the fight between KSI and Logan Paul performed financially. However, if the fight's promoter Eddie Hearn is to be believed the event was looking to become incredibly lucrative during fight week.

If the event does perform well enough financially, there is a distinct possibility that Dana White may well be tempted to look into the possibility of promoting a money spinning fight between Paul and Punk.

