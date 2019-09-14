MMA News: Naorem Dinesh Singh talks about representing Manipur and India, undefeated streak and more (Exclusive)

Despite coming from a humble background, Naorem Dinesh Singh has refused to let it hold him back in his quest to reach new heights in his MMA career. He is currently undefeated, holding a 7-0 win record.

He has won a gold medal in the 2019 August AMMAK Bengaluru Open MMA National Championship.

Coming from KOI Combat Academy, he has had the support of an amazing staff in his quest to achieve what he has. They support athletes who are talented but have no means of supporting themselves, although they are on the lookout for sponsors looking to donate and help their cause. I had the chance to talk to Dinesh regarding his MMA career, future goals, UFC star he looks up to, and more!

Dinesh talked about his love for wrestling and how UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov influenced him to get into wrestling. He also talked about his goal regarding the representation of Manipur on the national stage.

NDS: "Wrestling was always something that I enjoyed and I started as a child. Khabib and I had a similar type of body and I felt that both our styles matched. In India, it was always Delhi and Haryana who were dominating in wrestling. So, I wanted that when I got into wrestling that even Manipur would be respected in the same way that Delhi and Haryana were respected. I wanted to get in MMA back then after seeing Khabib, but I did not have money. I felt that I could do it. Roshan told me to practice MMA and so I listened to him and listened to what he was telling me. Roshan helped to sign me to KOI Combat Academy in Bangalore and that's where I have been since then."

He has always had the support of a really great family and friend circle, with some of them even loaning him money to overcome his financial situation.

NDS: "I have always had a lot of support. My family, my friends, everyone has supported me. My friend who is in the army, sent me money as well to help in my training. Money is the biggest issue. Back in Manipur, it was an issue, but it was manageable. But in Bangalore, travel costs, food cost, etc. is a lot. However, I have had support from all of them. My friend sends me money sometimes when required."

Dinesh is targeting 2020 as the year when he finally breaks into International MMA.

NDS: "I have a target in 2020, I want to be in International MMA. Roshan is now fighting outside, and I want to do something similar."

According to Dinesh, there was always a political situation when it came to wrestling with some states favored over others. Such a situation no longer exists for him, allowing him to let loose and let his real ability shine through.

NDS: "Ever since I came to MMA, it's been better. I had always had wrestling training and practice, but there was always politics in wrestling. Roshan helped me to come to MMA and I am doing well here. There's no politics about it, my skills are allowed to shine properly and that's why I'm doing well."

KOI Combat Academy has been a crucial part of Dinesh's journey in MMA.

NDS: "All these people have helped me a lot. In KOI Academy, the fighters and coaches all helped me a great deal giving me their all, and that's why I have reached this level at this point and that's what has helped me to finish off people in the way that I have."

