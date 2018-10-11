UFC News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Compares UFC 229 To A Pro Wrestling Angle

Riju Dasgupta
11 Oct 2018, 10:48 IST

Austin had an interesting take on the fight

What's the story?

The world has been buzzing about it. And so has Stone Cold Steve Austin, who's an avid UFC fan.

Stone Cold weighed in on the aftermath of the much touted Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, which devolved into chaos, as Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage and attacked McGregor's teammate and friend, Dillon Danis. While he thought he got his money's worth, Austin thought that it resembled a professional wrestling angle.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in the fourth round of the UFC 229 main event with a submission move. Many hailed this fight as the biggest fight in UFC history, thus far.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is, of course, the greatest professional wrestler in WWE history. Many comparisons have been made between his character and Conor McGregor's larger-than-life persona. Austin has retired from the ring, but still stays in touch with what's happening around the world of combat sports, especially in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Steve Austin believes that Nurmagomedov jumping over the cage does not make him think any less of the UFC:

I was highly entertained by this. As a fan, I want to see stuff that entertains me. So, that entertained me. That's my perspective of it. I don't think they should go too heavy with all that's going on. With suspensions handed down the road, with the Conor thing with the bus. Another day at the office for me.

He went on to say that some parts of what happened reminded him of a pro wrestling angle:

So, anyway I was entertained by it. But it damn sure looked like an angle straight out of the pro wrestling book. I'll just leave it at that. It was an interesting day at the office for the UFC. I got my 60 bucks' worth.

What's next?

It's not known whether there will be a rematch down the road. Austin believes that there should be one, down the line. It remains to be seen how the chaos plays out.

Did UFC 229 remind you of pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.