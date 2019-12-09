MMA News: Tito Ortiz submits Alberto Del Rio in first round of the main event at Combate Americas

Ortiz with Del Rio's WWE title after the fight (Image courtesy - WWF old school)

Alberto Del Rio's return to the professional MMA after a decade turned sour as former UFC light heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz submitted him via rear naked choke in the first round of their main-event encounter at Combate Americas: Tito vs Alberto.

Tito Ortiz defeats Alberto Rodriguez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:10 of R1#TitoVsAlberto #WhatSideAreYouOn pic.twitter.com/Uaph7O2Dm2 — Combate Americas (@combateamericas) December 8, 2019

Both fighters put up their titles on the line for the bout with Ortiz defending his UFC belt and Del Rio fighting to keep his WWE title. Heading into the bout, Ortiz promised to knock Del Rio out in the first round and his promise came partly true as Del Rio was forced to submit at 3:10 of the first round.

MMA veteran Ortiz has now won three fights in a row which underlines the Resurrection of his fighting career. After the fight, he was also congratulated by the US president Donald Trump.

What went down

As the bell rang to signal the commencement of the fight, Del Rio started off with quick jabs but with vast experience on his side, it didn't take Ortiz too long to secure a tight body lock on his opponent as he maneuvered his way into side control. Ortiz even attempted the guillotine but Del Rio narrowly escaped that attempt as Ortiz rammed the former WWE champ Del Rio against the cage, managing to take the latter's back and lock in a rear naked choke which left Del Rio no choice but to submit.

Take a look at the finish.

Alberto taps out in round one of #CombateAmericas main event pic.twitter.com/i86nS6C0Xu — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) December 8, 2019