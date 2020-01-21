Money-spinner Conor McGregor takes home whopping salary for performance at UFC 246

Anurag Mitra News Published Jan 21, 2020

McGregor v Cerrone

It took Conor McGregor just under 40 seconds to finish Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone with a barrage of devastating knees, kicks, punches and believe it or not, shoulders in the main event of UFC 246 but the Irishman minted money on the night, making an unbelievable $76,250 per second for his performance.

The charismatic Irishman also earned $50,000 as ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus and his total purse on the night amounts to almost $3,050,000. These salaries have been disclosed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and do not include pay-per-view or discretionary bonuses paid to the fighters by the UFC.

McGregor will obviously make a lot more money than has been disclosed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission but those figures are likely to remain undisclosed. McGregor's opponent and UFC veteran Cerrone was the second highest-paid fighter from the pay-per-view and raked in a hefty $200,000 payday even after suffering a horrific loss at the hands of the 'Notorious One'.

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm too made $200,000, as she grabbed a decision win against Raquel Pennington in the co-main event. Holm made $150,000 for showing up on the night and earned an extra $50,000 as win bonus.