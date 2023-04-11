"Monster company is demonic" - Fans speculate why Israel Adesanya 'exorcised' Monster logo at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya got a sweet taste of vengeance at UFC 287 when he finally defeated his longtime rival Alex Pereira via knockout. Adesanya's excitement was visible in the immediate aftermath, as he launched three arrows in simulation and broke the bow, seemingly putting an end to the storied rivalry.

'The Last Stylebender' went on to mock Pereira's son, who had disrespected him by mocking him in the ring after his second kickboxing loss to 'Poatan'. The silver-tongued UFC star went on to deliver an iconic post-fight speech, urging everyone to experience the same level of happiness he did in the moment at least once in their lives.

While the significance and context of each of these celebrations and actions is clear, one particular moment continues to be a mystery to fight fans. Israel Adesanya walked towards the center of the octagon for the official results, and then towards the Monster Energy logo, which was the most prominent advertisement in the cage. He knelt over the logo, made a cross sign on it, and then flipped it off with a middle finger from each hand.

truezão ♻️ @truezaodowifi Israel Adesanya exorciza a Monster Energy fazendo o desenho da cruz sobre seu logo após vitória em cima Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya exorciza a Monster Energy fazendo o desenho da cruz sobre seu logo após vitória em cima Alex Pereira https://t.co/Aa7clueTnq

MMA fans started speculating on what might have led to Israel Adesanya's actions. One fan questioned:

"Anyone saw Israel draw a cross on the monster logo then give it the finger? I want to know why he did that?"

Check out the comment below (via @lefthookclub on Instagram):

Fan questions Adesanya's action

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on the subject. The Monster Energy logo, as they see it, is demonic since it is a green stylized letter "M" with claw-like components. Many have seen demonic or sinister connotations in the logo, although this is all a question of perspective.

"Monster company is demonic according to some people."

Enter caption

"Mark of the beast. Everything sold in shops has the 666 on the barcode. 666 also symbolises time. Remember a symbol has many many meanings."

Aj🍊 @addj33 @Blewidescorpio @LegendaryEnergy Mark of the beast. Everything sold in shops has the 666 on the barcode. 666 also symbolises time. Remember a symbol has many many meanings @Blewidescorpio @LegendaryEnergy Mark of the beast. Everything sold in shops has the 666 on the barcode. 666 also symbolises time. Remember a symbol has many many meanings

Check out some of the reactions below:

🧠PsyClops👁 @theNDExperience



33 year old 'Israel' Adesanya regains his Crown by defeating a man who beat him 3 times before



Israel celebrated by shooting 3 Arrows (for each defeat), & breaking the bow



Then he draws a Cross over the Monster Energy Logo & flips it off On Easter Sunday33 year old 'Israel' Adesanya regains his Crown by defeating a man who beat him 3 times beforeIsrael celebrated by shooting 3 Arrows (for each defeat), & breaking the bowThen he draws a Cross over the Monster Energy Logo & flips it off twitter.com/i/web/status/1… On Easter Sunday33 year old 'Israel' Adesanya regains his Crown by defeating a man who beat him 3 times beforeIsrael celebrated by shooting 3 Arrows (for each defeat), & breaking the bowThen he draws a Cross over the Monster Energy Logo & flips it off twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/snvJQjcR1O

Brainwave @QurLir



I see what you did there Israel Adesanya drawing the cross over the 666 Monster sign is hilarious. It's like he realized what made him win. Then took a quick bow to the ground.I see what you did there @stylebender Israel Adesanya drawing the cross over the 666 Monster sign is hilarious. It's like he realized what made him win. Then took a quick bow to the ground.I see what you did there @stylebender

Tactile @805peacemission @LegendaryEnergy Wow and he flipped it off. I have seen people refer to the monster can being a evil thing @LegendaryEnergy Wow and he flipped it off. I have seen people refer to the monster can being a evil thing😳😳😳😳

Alex Pereira issues first statement following loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287

Alex Pereira won the biggest prize in MMA in just eight bouts when he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 last year. A rematch was scheduled for UFC 287 and Pereira's reign lasted only four months after Adesanya recaptured his throne via a vicious second-round knockout.

Pereira has now taken to social media to update fans on his condition following the brutal knockout and insists that he is already working on other plans. He wrote:

"I’m just here to let you know that I’m fine. I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey. Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god.”

Check out the tweet below:

Alex "Poatan" Pereira @AlexPereiraUFC



Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god Im just here to let u know that I’m fine ! I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey.Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god Im just here to let u know that I’m fine ! I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey. Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god 🙏 https://t.co/xU4nELWPBj

Poll : 0 votes