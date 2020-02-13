Montana De La Rosa reveals how she feels about sharing a card with her husband

Montana De La Rosa.

Montana De La Rosa is scheduled to take on Mara Romero Borella at this weekend's Fight Night 167 event in Rio Rancho and it will be a very special night for the #12 ranked Flyweight as her husband, Mark De La Rosa, will also be competing on the card.

It will be the first time in UFC history that we will see a married couple compete on the same card. Mark De La Rosa will face Raulian Paiva on the prelims while Montana will feature as part of the main card.

During an interview with BJPenn.com, Montana opened about sharing the card with her husband and whether or not she will be in Mark's corner.

Montana admitted that she gets nervous when her husband takes to the Octagon, which is why she will not be by his side during his prelims bout.

“I was debating on that and I think I’ll hang back because I get really nervous for his fight. I don’t want all those nerves happening right before my fight. It would be too much for me mentally. He’s fighting second or first on the card and I’m fighting on the main card so I’ll just hang out and go to the venue later. I don’t want to have all those nerves back-to-back. I will see how it goes on the day if [I will even watch his fight] we will see.”

For Montana, the experience of having her better half fight on the same card is both nerve-wracking and exciting and it will be worth it if they both get their hands raised.

“It is definitely nerve-wracking and exciting. After we both get the wins it will be amazing as we have put in so much work and have both been helping each other. It also has been really hard in home life with both of us being in fight camp. It’ll be worth it when we get those wins and have our bank account really high.”

A win for both Mark and Montana will be the icing on the cake, however, that's easier said than done.

UFC Fight Night 167 will take place on Saturday, February 15th at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

