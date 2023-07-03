"More disrespectful to women than Andrew Tate" - When Hasbulla denying a picture enraged a female UFC star 

UFC women's flyweight Katlyn Chookagian was upset by Hasbulla's actions last year and compared the situation to if she had met Andrew Tate.

Hasbulla rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic for posting prank videos on TikTok and Instagram. Many of the videos involved him and his friends upto shenanigans whilst living in Dagestan, Russia.

The 20-year-old is also a huge fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev and has been invited to multiple shows by both fighters. The social media influencer then met Dana White at the events and soon signed a five-year UFC PR contract.

Not everyone is a fan of Hasbulla Nurmagomedov, however, after Katlyn Chookagian revealed an experience she had meeting him at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi last year.

According to 'The Blonde Fighter', the internet star refused to take a photo with her because she was a women. She said:

“I asked him for a picture where it was all fighters. So he knows I’m a fighter. But you know, I asked him for a picture. He literally waved his finger at me and said, ‘Women, no photo'...That seems more disrespectful to women than Andrew Tate saying he thinks women should be, like, protected.”

Andrew Tate reveals history of beef with True Geordie

Andrew Tate and True Geordie have had a very public beef over the last few months, with the pair often trading blows at one another on social media.

Many fans assumed the controversy between the pair stemmed from a tasteless joke by the Geordie YouTuber about the Muslim faith earlier this year. Andrew Tate has, however, revealed his issues with the True Geordie started much sooner.

In a recent interview with Anything Goes with James English, 'Top G' explained that the history of their rivarly actually started after the YouTuber criticized women that worked for his webcam company:

"He started a beef with me when I had a Twitter account a long ago when I had a webcam company. He said all the girls that work for me are wh*res. I replied to him saying 'Hey listen, there's a whole bunch of girls who saw you calling them wh*res and you don't know who these people are and that's quite sad and mysoginistic.'...It is what it is, I have no genuine beef with him...This YouTube sh*t is amateur let's be honest."

Catch Andrew Tate's thoughts on True Geordie here:

