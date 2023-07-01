When did the "amateur" beef between Andrew Tate and True Geordie begin? Know all about 'Cobra' and the YouTuber's online rivalry

Andrew Tate has given his fans some insight into the history of his beef with YouTuber True Geordie, revealing it started further back than some might think.

The controversial internet personally has seemingly been at war with most YouTube personalities, which include the likes of KSI, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and True Geordie.

Many of them have called out 'Top G' for his misogynistic views and have wanted to squash their beef inside a boxing ring. The former kickboxing champion has always accepted these challenges, but no fights have come to fruition.

In a recent interview with James English of Anything Goes, Tate was asked to shed some light on his specific history with the Geordie Youtuber.

Fans may remember the pair having a war of words on Twitter earlier this year after True Geordie made an inappropriate joke about the Muslim faith. The 36-year-old has revealed, however, that their rivalry started much sooner. He said:

"He started a beef with me when I had a Twitter account a long ago when I had a webcam company. He said all the girls that work for me are wh*res. I replied to him saying 'Hey listen, there's a whole bunch of girls who saw you calling them wh*res and you don't know who these people are and that's quite sad and mysoginistic.'...It is what it is, I have no genuine beef with him...This YouTube sh*t is amateur let's be honest."

Sean O'Malley explains why it's "good" to have Andrew Tate back

Sean O'Malley has revealed he's happy to see Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan back live streaming to their fans.

The Tate brothers are facing charges after being arrested in December 2022. The pair were accused of rape, human trafficking, and conspiring to form a criminal group.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate denied all charges but were held in jail until April when they were eventually placed under house arrest whilst investigations continue.

Soon after returning home, the Tate brothers made a sensational comeback on the live streaming service Rumble. In a stream titled 'Emergency Meeting', the pair were welcomed back by over 400,000 fans who watched along.

Weighing in on their return to live streaming was Sean O'Malley, who discussed Andrew Tate on a recent episode of his BROMALLEY podcast. He said:

"God damn it's good to have Andrew Tate back talking... I love it, I fu*king love seeing his clips. When he speaks, he means he has a good message and when he talks there's thoughts behind it."

