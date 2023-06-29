"I love it" - Sean O'Malley explains why it's "good to have Andrew Tate back"

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley shared his perspective on the return of Andrew Tate and expressed his belief in the impact it brings.

Controversial social media sensation Andrew Tate recently made an anticipated comeback alongside his brother Tristan with a live-streaming session on the popular platform Rumble. This marked his return after being released from a Romanian prison, where the Tate brothers had been detained following a raid on their mansion. The live stream, titled 'Emergency Meeting,' reportedly drew an astonishing peak of over 432,000 concurrent viewers.

Previously arrested in December amid disturbing allegations of human trafficking and rape, the duo has now been placed under house arrest after the Bucharest Court of Appeal overturned the initial decision to deny them bail. The investigation in Romania revolves around suspicions of their involvement in forming a criminal gang aimed at the sexual exploitation of women.

On a recent episode of THE BRO'MALLEY SHOW, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts regarding Tate's return:

"God damn it's good to have Andrew Tate back talking... I love it, I fu*king love seeing his clips. When he speaks, he means he has a good message and when he talks there's thoughts behind it."

He added:

"He's very fu*king smart and he's powerful in his words. And I think it probably comes down to his diet, he has 3 cigars a day, 3 rib eyes and 15 coffees."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (from 22:30):

Andrew Tate grumbles about being shadow-banned by YouTube

Andrew Tate, once known for his controversial brand of men's self-help, had previously utilized popular social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter to broadcast his content.

However, 'Cobra' faced bans or removals from most platforms, leaving him with limited options. Twitter was the only platform that reinstated his account, prompting Tate to find a new home for his content and podcast, 'Emergency Meeting,' on Rumble.

Tate launched a blistering assault on YouTube, accusing the platform of shadow-banning him. He rushed to Twitter to launch an expletive against YouTube, stating that the vast majority of comments on videos featuring him are overwhelmingly positive. According to the self-proclaimed 'TopG's' claims, YouTube bans comments on every video that mentions him on purpose:

"Youtube has come up with a new plan in their battle against the truth. Instead of outright banning all videos with my name, something they wont do, as I bring the most views of any human alive today. They instead automatically disable comments on any video which mentions me. You have to manually turn comments back on. 97.6% of all comments, on any of my videos, are positive. My team measures this weekly."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Instead of outright banning all videos with my name, something they wont do, as I bring the most views of any human alive today...





