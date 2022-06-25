5 most entertaining post-fight octagon interviews conducted by Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is a curious case in the UFC. While he holds black belts in Taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the former Fear Factor host never became a professional fighter.

Instead, his introduction to MMA fans across the globe came as a color commentator for the UFC. Yet, he has managed to achieve a level of stardom that surpasses the fame that most fighters under the UFC banner attained.

Whether its because of his crossover appeal as a comedian or game show host, or the overpowering popularity of his podcast — The Joe Rogan Experience —t he Newark native has become synonymous with the UFC.

Many would never dare imagine a world where Joe Rogan's trademark, over-the-top scream in the commentary booth no longer punctuated exciting knockouts in the octagon.

Thus, it is no surprise that the popular podcaster is always part of the most entertaining post-fight interviews in the UFC. At times, he is present for infamous fighter callouts, while other times he is one-half of a truly bizarre experience for fight fans around the world.

This list compiles five of the most entertaining post-fight interviews Joe Rogan has conducted in the octagon.

#5 Joe Rogan interviewing Michael Chandler at UFC 274

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is one of the most exciting fighters in the division. In the octagon, he is a herculean bulldozer with seismic knockout power and an unyielding heart.

Gone are his Bellator days of securing takedowns with no intention of doing much once he's on top of his foes. He lives by the sword and dies by the sword, willing to withstand everything he intends to subject his opponents to. However, his entertaining streak does not end with his performances as a fighter.

Chandler's promo skills have quickly established him as a guaranteed source of entertainment whenever a microphone is in front of him. So at UFC 274, when the former UFC title challenger was approached by Joe Rogan for his post-fight interview, Chandler — pumped up by the knockout win over Tony Ferguson — made an emphatic callout targeting Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor.

With his veins bulging, the All-American declared himself the most entertaining lightweight on the planet.

He roared that McGregor had to return and fight someone, and that there was no better foe than him to welcome the Irishman back to the octagon. He then upped the stakes and requested that the fight be scheduled at welterweight.

Throughout the years, fighters have made public callouts challenging the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion to a fight. The Irishman hardly ever acknowledges them.

However, the sheer entertainment value of Chandler's callout was such that McGregor had no choice but to respond to it, naming him as a favorite for his next opponent when he returns from his injury recovery.

#4 Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

For years, Daniel Cormier was regarded as a paper champion in the UFC light heavyweight division due to his first loss to Jon Jones in a championship bout at UFC 182.

'DC' came to capture the title thanks to the championship being vacated by Jones after the latter's troubles outside the octagon. Cormier won the vacant title in a matchup against Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, defending it twice before meeting Jones in a rematch at UFC 214.

While the former Olympian initially lost the rematch via TKO, he was soon reinstated as the light heavyweight champion due to a drug test failure by his longtime rival.

Thus, many questioned the strength of his legacy as the UFC light heavyweight champion. So when he knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 to capture the UFC heavyweight title, becoming a simultaneous double champion, Cormier finally stepped out from under Jones' shadow.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cormier called out Brock Lesnar, who was in attendance. Lesnar stepped inside the octagon, shoved Cormier, then claimed he'd be coming for him after deriding the entire heavyweight division and shoving the microphone, which was still in Joe Rogan's grasp, at the camera.

'DC', in turn, promised that while Lesnar could shove him, he'd knock him out afterward, demanding that Lesnar put his WWE championship on the line because he felt like being a WWE champion as well.

#3 Chael Sonnen at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen

While Chael Sonnen is best known for his infamous callout of Anderson Silva at UFC 136, that post-fight interview was brief and more shocking than entertaining.

After besting Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen, he stood next to Rogan for his post-fight interview. He initially began the interview with a wholesome moment, dedicating his win to his grandmother and a fan, both of whom were battling cancer at the time.

The tide soon turned. When Joe Rogan asked him whether he was surprised by Rua's decision to shoot for takedowns against him, Sonnen completely ignored his question and began a preplanned rhyming sequence, during which he described himself in overly flattering and exaggerated terms.

After pausing, the 'American Gangster' called out Wanderlei Silva, mentioning his future foe's height and weight before stating that before he'd met him, he didn't know excrement could be stacked that high. When he paused again, Joe Rogan assumed Sonnen was done.

But as he sought to move the microphone, the former NCAA Division I standout interrupted him. He reminded the UFC color commentator that moments ago, he'd bested a world champion and that he had no qualms doing the same to a middle-aged comedian for the mere pleasure of it.

#2 Derrick Lewis at UFC 229

UFC 229 revolved almost entirely around the grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. While the post-fight brawl involving Nurmagomedov's team and McGregor's team was the most memorable moment of the night, Derrick Lewis' post-fight interview was a close second.

In the second bout on the main card, Lewis faced towering Russian striker Alexander Volkov. After being picked apart for most of the fight, Lewis pulled off the impossible.

With 17 seconds left before the bout ended, the 'Black Beast' timed a brutal right haymaker as Volkov raised his leg, presumably to throw a push kick. Lewis knocked the Russian off his feet before knocking him unconscious with follow-up punches on the ground, claiming victory from the jaws of defeat.

When Joe Rogan entered the octagon for the post-fight interview, the heavyweight knockout artist removed his UFC shorts. With his interviewee standing in his undergarments, Rogan couldn't help but ask him for the logic behind his decision.

In the most bizarre moment of the night, Lewis stated that his groin was hot. Holding back his amusement, Joe Rogan praised the heavyweight bruiser's performance.

In response, Lewis claimed that while he isn't technical, he possesses willpower and can't be counted out. He then went on to claim that the then-American President Donald Trump had called him before the fight, imploring him to knock out his Russian foe because Russia and Putin were making him look bad on the news.

When Joe Rogan finally laughed, bringing up that Lewis was likely next in line for a title shot, the 'Black Beast' quickly shot the suggestion down. He humurously claimed that he needed to sit himself down and work on his cardio, declaring that he had no interest in a title bout.

#1 Nate Diaz at UFC on Fox 17

Prior to the UFC on Fox 17 event headlined by Rafael dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone, very few in the sport of MMA gave any thought to a bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

The Irishman was fresh off a shocking 13-second knockout win over Jose Aldo to claim the UFC featherweight championship. He had also expressed interest in moving up to the lightweight division to challenge for a second title.

Diaz, on the other hand, was returning after a one-year absence to rebound from a previous loss to 'RDA' by facing Michael Johnson.

Diaz performed well against Johnson, outboxing him from range en route to a unanimous decision win in what was one of his best performances at the time. As he stood inside the octagon, Joe Rogan soon approached him with a microphone, praising how good the Stockton native looked in the bout.

Diaz completely ignored Rogan's words, instead taking aim at Conor McGregor in what has become the most well-known callout in UFC history. In a profanity-laced tirade, he claimed the Irishman was taking everything he had worked for, swearing to fight him.

He also claimed that no one wanted to see McGregor fight any of the fighters he had mocked at a prior press conference.

As Diaz's profanity intensified, the former Fear Factor host pulled the microphone away, withholding his amusement as he told Diaz he couldn't speak so colorfully on Fox.

When the Stockton native asked him to sneak in a few more words, Joe Rogan was again forced to deny him, ending the interview as abruptly as it had begun.

