Most KO's in a UFC PPV

Chuck Liddell - Had legendary knockout power

Knockouts have been a part of UFC from day one, since the company's inception 25 years ago in 1993.

Since the first fight in fact; Gerard Gourdeau took just 26 seconds to knock out Teila Uli way back at UFC 1 via a brutal head kick.

It was a sign of things to come. In 2018, the Octagon has seen some truly brutal knockouts in the quarter of a century since that inaugural show with highlight reels featuring the very best knockout artists such as Chuck Liddell, Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor.

For all the knockouts seen in UFC, only two UFC pay per view events share the record for most knockouts on a single card.

Those events; UFC 92 and UFC 199 possessed an impressive eight knockouts each.

UFC 92 took place on December 27, 2008.

UFC 92 - Played host to eight knockout finishes

A stacked card. There were five fights on the main card with another five underneath on the preliminary show.

All five main card fights resulted in knockout wins. In the headline bout, Rashad Evans bested Light-Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin. Evans had shocked the world with a devastating knockout of big hitter, Chuck Liddell just a few months earlier and picked up where he left off with another furious display as a series of brutal left hooks pasted Griffin, knocking him silly.

Underneath, the knockouts were just as brutal.

Frank Mir upset Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira with a stunning knockout. Blasting the Brazilian with a huge left hook, Big Nog was dazed and Mir smashed him with another and then a flurry to end the fight in devastating fashion.

C.B. Dollaway overcame Mike Massenzio by manoeuvring him into full mount and unloading with punches for the knockout victory.

In the third of their trilogy of fights, Quentin "Rampage" Jackson earned a measure of revenge against Wanderlei Silva for his two earlier defeats to the "Axe Murderer" in Pride FC. This one wasn't a classic and didn't last long but Rampage caught Silva with a beautiful left hook after a trade of punches which knocked Silva out before he hit the floor.

In the opening bout of the main card, Cheick Kongo beat Mostapha al-Turk in what was a massacre of a knockout as Kongo smashed his opponent with more punches and elbows than it's possible to count before the brutality was finally brought to a close.

The three preliminary encounters that saw knockout finishes were Antoni Hardonk's one sided knockout of Mike Wessell, Matt Hamill's ground and pound striking over Reese Andy and Pat Barry's devastating leg kick that appeared to pop Dan Evensen's knee out of it's socket.

Matching UFC 92 for knockout brutality, UFC 199 occurred on June 4, 2016

UFC 199 - Also saw eight knockouts on the card

In the main event, Michael Bisping finally won a UFC Championship by upsetting Luke Rockhold by catching the younger Champion with a vicious left hook which sent Rockhold flying to the mat. When Rockhold finally clawed his way back to a vertical base, Bisping clocked him again before finishing with a flurry. One of the most memorable knockouts in recent memory.

Legendary striker, Dan Henderson rolled the clock back somewhat, to record another impressive knockout for his highlight reel with an awesome back elbow to the head which Lombard seemingly took an age to recover from. It doesn't get much more academic than that.

In the other main show bout which ended in a knockout, Dustin Poirier bested Bobby Green when a succession of left hooks proved more than enough to knock Green out.

There were an incredible five knockouts on the preliminary card, with Brian Ortega knocking our Clay Guida with a brutal knee. Beneil Dariush earned a first round one-punch knockout, Jessica Andrade bested her namesake, Jessica Penne with a flurry of punches, Henrique da Silva defeated Jonathan Wilson with strikes and in the first preliminary bout on the card, Polo Reyes knocked out Dong Hyun Kim.

In the two years since UFC 199, no UFC pay per view card has managed to match the mark of eight knockouts, despite the ever-increasing amount of preliminary fights to contemporary events will see a show finally boast nine showreel knockouts.