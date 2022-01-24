“My KO rate and my performances are equally wonderful” - Tang Kai on why he deserves a title shot 

Tang Kai is on an eight-fight win streak and he fancies extending it against ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE: Only the Brave.

The Chinese MMA star entered the division’s ranking spot following his knockout win over ‘The Big Heart’ Yoon Chang Min late last year. The No.4-ranked featherweight, however, feels this lengthy winning streak, coupled with his impressive finishes, should have already presented him with a world title shot.

Ahead of his contest against Kim on Friday, he told ONE:

“I have only one goal from the beginning to end – that is the world championship belt... I have won eight consecutive matches. My KO rate and my performances are equally wonderful, so I think I deserve to challenge the champion.”

He could perhaps place himself as the next contender if he earns a significant victory over Kim on Friday. Kim was awarded a world title shot by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong following his knockout of former division king Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen at ONE: Revolution last September.

Kim also told the promotion in an interview last week that he views this match against Tang as a good warm-up fight before he faces the winner of the Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon vs. Thanh Le clash, which is now scheduled for ONE: Lights Out on March 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kim’s statement did not sit well with Tang. The situation could get even trickier should the Chinese fighter outclass ‘The Fighting God’ in their featherweight showdown this Friday.

No.3-ranked Nguyen is still in the world title picture, meaning the Chinese star could possibly take on the Sanford MMA star next in his quest for gold.

How does Tang Kai’s finishing rate stack up against the other top featherweight stars?

In the ONE featherweight division, Thanh Le is the only fighter with a 100 percent finishing rate. The American-Vietnamese star has 11 knockouts and one submission to his name. More impressively, he has only entered the third round of a fight once. That happened during his knockout win over Nguyen in 2020.

Sitting second behind the 36-year-old division king is Nguyen, who boasts a 92 percent finishing rate. The 32-year-old has 12 finishes from 13 wins. His only win by decision came against ONE’s knockout king Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tang comes in third on this list with an 85 percent finishing rate. He's followed closely by world title contender Tonon, who has an 83 percent finishing rate. Meanwhile ‘The Fighting God’s 75 percent rate places him at fifth.

Edited by Harvey Leonard