Nadaka Yoshinari doesn’t mind missing out on bonus after resounding finish over Rak at ONE 172: “I should do more”

Nadaka Yoshinari believes there will be plenty of opportunities to receive a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The promotional debutant turned heads and left a lot of jaws on the floor following his brutal finish of the ultra-tough Rak Erawan at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23.

While it was his first time competing in four-ounce gloves, the ten-time Muay Thai World Champion proved every bit of hype surrounding him was real.

Yoshinari ran circles around his Thai foe using his blistering speed and lightning-fast combinations. The 24-year-old went for the kill in round 3, flatlining Rak with a brutal left-hand missile to secure an impressive knockout victory.

Surprisingly, however, Nadaka Yoshinari missed out on a post-fight bonus for his incredible handiwork.

Still, Yoshinari promised an even better performance to ensure he'll get the extra moolah in his next outing.

"To be honest, of course, it will be nice to have one," he said during the ONE 172 post-event press conference.

"However, this means that I'm not getting a bonus, [which] means that I should do better. I should do more. So I accept that and I hope that I will do it better next time."

Watch the full ONE 172 post-event press conference:

Who won the bonuses at ONE 172?

ONE 172 was indeed a night filled with unforgettable performances in the highest level of combat sports.

Adrian Lee secured his third-straight $50,000 performance bonus after another first-round submission win over Takeharu Ogawa.

Masaaki Noiri shocked the world against Tawanchai PK Saenchai and also got the incentive. The same goes for Yuya Wakamatsu, who annihilated Adriano Moraes to win the flyweight MMA world championship.

Last but definitely not least, Rodtang Jitmuangnon collected the final bonus of the night after sending Takeru Segawa to the shadow realm.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com

