"Nate can only count to 5" - When Conor McGregor 's jibe on Nate Diaz's education made a news presenter break character

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar ever to grace the UFC octagon, and the Irishman is notorious for using his gift of the gab to trash-talk his opponents.

While 'The Notorious' seldom holds back from firing brutal verbal shots at his opponents, his hilarious pre-fight banter with Nate Diaz before their first fight was undeniably among his most outrageous performances on television.

While promoting their fight at UFC 196 in March 2016, Diaz and McGregor appeared on Jane Wells's CNBC show, and the Irishman wasted no time to start trolling Diaz live on air. When their back-and-forth began to heat up, Wells attempted to calm them down by asking them to count to ten.

Staying true to his character, Conor McGregor hilariously made the veteran news presenter burst into laughter by promptly quipping:

"Nate can only count to five."

Conor McGregor continued to crack jokes on Nate Diaz until the Stockton native finally decided he'd had enough and angrily walked away from the interview.

While this wasn't the first or the last time the Irishman riled up an opponent, fans fondly remember this interview as one of the greatest fight build-ups in UFC history. Diaz went on to defeat McGregor in one of the biggest upsets ever and sparked a rivalry that led to a rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Notorious' predicts his former rival will beat Jake Paul in their boxing match

Nate Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center in Texas on August 5. While many fans have debated the outcome of this matchup, Conor McGregor is confident that his former rival will emerge victorious.

In May, the Irishman appeared for an exclusive sitdown with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani for Matchroom Boxing at his Black Forge pub in Dublin.

During their interview, Helwani asked McGregor about his prediction for Diaz's upcoming boxing match against Paul. The former two-division UFC champion said:

"It's competitive, but it's always been respect. How could you not respect the Diaz brothers and their resume in the fight game? Real fighters... I've spent... 40 minutes inside the cage with the lad. It's always going to be respect for that... He gave me the rematch instantly, that's commendable. That's real warrior stuff."

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have shared the octagon on two occasions, with the Stockton slugger winning the first bout and 'The Notorious' redeeming himself in the rematch.

