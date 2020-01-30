Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's trilogy fight, Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title may be in the offing

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

The scenario in the welterweight division in the UFC is shaping up to be the most intriguing it has ever been in the recent years with some of the most popular stars in the promotion competing against each other to reach the pinnacle of the division.

With names like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards vying for the top spot in the division, the matchmakers definitely have a task on their hands.

Well, MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu has provided a possible solution to the matchmakers' dilemma via Twitter. Sandhu took to Twitter to suggest two super fights up next in the welterweight division - Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 and Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3



Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal



That's it. That's the tweet. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2020

Although Sandhu didn't clarify if the promotion is actually looking to get these two fights done, it certainly makes for a mouth-watering prospect and both fights are going to be a massive draw for the fans.

Masvidal and Usman recently got into a heated altercation and the pair share a history between them which started with Usman saying he doesn't know 'who' Masvidal is in a post fight press conference, followed by Masvidal saying he's coming for Usman's head up next and now that the pair indulged in a heated argument in public, the bad blood is boiling over and a fight for the title between these two stalwarts would be massive.

The rivalry between Diaz and McGregor needs no introduction as the pair have already been through two wars inside the Octagon and share the spoils with one victory each. After McGregor's recent fight against Donald Cerrone, Diaz tweeted saying that he wasn't impressed with the fight and also criticized the Irishman and commentator Joe Rogan for asking ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith to apologize to Cerrone for saying he quit too easily in the fight.

At the moment, it is all speculation but the fact that Diaz is indulging in banter with McGregor on social media does give off the vibe that something big may just be in the offing.

Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was

The fight was over before it started

Get offfeachothers nuts — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 30, 2020