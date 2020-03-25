Nevada State Athletic Commission won't meet after all

with the NAC cancelling a key meeting there will be no fights in Vegas anytime soon

Combat sports will not be happening in Vegas for the forseeable future.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has scrapped the meeting which would decide the fate of combat sports events in the state

Not only has the coronavirus pandemic stopped the sports world on a dime; now it's stopped the NAC from holding a meeting. Of course that's for everyone involved's health, as well as for the public at large.

The meeting which was supposed to take place on Wednesday was scratched this Monday. Recording secretary Frankie Mason sent out the following message:

"Please be advised that due to the ongoing concern and consideration of the health and safety of the public in regards to the COVID-19 virus, the regular monthly meeting of the Nevada Athletic Commission scheduled for Wednesday March 25th 2020 at 9am has been cancelled. The commission will determine at a later date when the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held".

During an emergency meeting on the 14th, the NAC decided to halt any combat sport event from happening in the State. With them not meeting on Wednesday, there will be no sanctioned combat sport event in Nevada anytime soon.

With Nevada being one of the states being locked down, the ramifications will be felt for years. Especially, with not only MMA but lots of major boxing events having to be scratched. While other sports closed shop voluntarily Dana White remains steadfast that the UFC will push through. But it obviously will not be in their "home town".

Even boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum feel that shutting down is the need of the hour. Arum also admitted that the July 18th trilogy match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will not happen on the scheduled date. He hasn't zeroed in on a possible back up date yet. PBC frontman Al Heymon too, is on board with that decision.

With travel restrictions in the U.S as well as most countries around the world, this is what needs to be done. Former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor took to social media saying that the world should go into lockdown till this gets handled properly.

Another former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier said all this means is that when things do get back to business, there will be one mega card after another for a long period of time. However, will anyone have money to spend on it all when it returns is another question.