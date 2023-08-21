“Never trust a con artist’s mouth” - Logan Paul slammed for backtracking on $1.5 Million promise to compensate CryptoZoo investors

Fans slammed Logan Paul on social media after he backtracked on his promise to compensate CryptoZoo investors who lost money on the failed venture.

Dexerto recently posted a Tweet, where they mentioned that the podcast host made a promise back in January, but hasn't followed through with it at all. They mentioned that he not only has failed to follow through on his promise, but it doesn't appear as though any money has been paid out.

Dexerto tweeted:

"Logan Paul claimed in January he would pay $1.5 million to investors of 'CryptoZoo' to compensate investors...Reportedly no money has been paid out"

The reactions were obviously not positive at all as there were plenty of comments that put 'The Maverick' on blast for his involvement and not being remorseful. Twitter users didn't shy away from sharing their feelings towards the WWE superstar as they labelled him as being a con artist, writing:

"Never trust a con artists mouth." [@WorldWireX - Twitter]

"Stop saying investors, they’re victims" [@cameron__2313 - Twitter]

"Didn’t he just bet like millions on himself in a boxing match or something?" [@GamemasterYado - Twitter]

"Logan should 100% pay them back, but lets not pretend like theres no way they couldve avoided this scam. It was a shi**y NFT game which was obviously going to be a rug pull from the start. Its not like they were 9 year olds with mommys credit card who wouldnt know any better." [@AdAstra404 - Twitter]

"Logan Paul is about honest with his steroid usage as he is honest with cryptozoo lol" [@LeighaSomething - Twitter]

"If @dillondanis needs a good question for the press conference tomorrow, here is one.." [@NEiLaRADO - Twitter]

It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul will address his promise to CryptoZoo investors or if he continues to ignore it.

Logan Paul claps back at Dillon Danis after claiming he declined Olympic-style drug testing

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' feud continues to be a topic of discussion online as the influencer recently clapped back after the Bellator middleweight claimed he declined Olympic-style drug testing for their upcoming boxing bout.

'The Maverick' responded to Danis' claims on Twitter as he put him on blast for lying on a number of occassions. He mentioned that he has lied even during the negotiations for their fight, which is why their bout won't be contested for 8-rounds, writing:

"You lied about this...You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds...You lied about the cease & desist...You lied about saving my life in NYC...You lied about being a real fighter"

