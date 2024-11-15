After losing Belal Muhammad, UFC 310 reportedly has a new main event booked. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland brutally slammed Netflix for hosting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Sportskeeda MMA is back with today's top combat sports updates.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has a new opponent for UFC 310, per reports

UFC 310, set for Dec. 7, lost its main event when Belal Muhammad had to pull out of the fight due to an infected toe. Shavkat Rakhmonov, his opponent for the now-canceled title fight, stayed on the card as the promotion looked for a replacement.

Trending

According to @MagicM_MMABets, Rakhmonov is facing Ian Garry in the headliner of the pay-per-view card with the interim UFC welterweight belt on the line.

Expand Tweet

The UFC is yet to confirm the report.

Kamaru Usman was initially rumored to step in on short notice. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' cleared it up in a recent revelation that while he believes it is a "winnable" fight, Dec. 7 is too early for him to prepare for it.

Sean Strickland calls out Netflix over Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Netflix has been receiving flak online for platforming the controversial fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, set to go down on Saturday, Nov. 15. UFC fighter Sean Strickland was the latest to call out the company.

Known for his cutthroat manner of expressing opinions, Strickland pulled no punches when he publicly blasted Netflix on X for allowing a fight with more than 30 years of age gap between the two competitors. However, his criticism took a transphobic turn halfway through the tweet:

"It's odd to me that this woke cesspool would peddle a 60-year-old getting abused.... But again Netflix does love when kids mutilate themselves for the trans cause so I'm not surprised that you have no dignity."

Expand Tweet

Left or right? Joe Rogan clarifies political stance

Joe Rogan's recent endorsement of Donald Trump ahead of the elections did not come as a shock, but it was a surprising turn from his previous Democratic-leaning. He is self-admittedly a life-long believer in liberal ideologies and even supported Bernie Sanders in 2020 before he dropped out.

During the recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (#2229), the podcaster told comic Jeff Dye that his political stance is still left-leaning:

"If someone comes along from the left that is an objective sensible person that's making sense on like, immigration, foreign policy, then I'm still left. I'm still the same person. Socially, I'm left on almost everything."

He continued:

"You define the right by, like, white supremacists, KKK... You define the left by Antifa. Jesus Christ! Most people are right here (in the middle)... It's the bullies on both sides."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback