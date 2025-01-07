“10 seconds, 50k bonus” - Teen KO artist Johan Ghazali sums up the perfect scenario for his fights 

Johan Ghazali would prefer if all of his fights were quick bonus-winning performances. Over the past two years, Ghazali has made a name for himself in ONE Championship with a 6-1 promotional Muay Thai record, including five wins by knockouts.

The 18-year-old has also secured two sub-one-minute finishes, the first in 16 seconds and the second in 36 seconds. During the ONE 170 virtual media day, Ghazali had this to say about the ideal result for his fights:

"In a perfect world, d*mn... 10 seconds, 50k bonus, go home and have some ice cream. That's what I want."

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure with five consecutive wins, including the first four on the Friday Fights circuit. Following an impressive debut on the primary roster, Ghazali suffered his lone promotional defeat, a unanimous decision loss against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in June 2024.

Three months later, 'Jojo' returned to action with a first-round knockout against Josue Cruz, reminding the doubters of his immense potential.

Johan Ghazali scheduled to return at ONE 170

On Jan. 24, Johan Ghazali will fight for the first time in 2025. The 18-year-old has a massive opportunity to make a statement at ONE 170, as he's been matched up against fellow flyweight prospect Johan Estupinan.

Estupinan first fought in the ONE Championship in May 2024. The Colombian striker has since stayed active and secured four consecutive wins against Kouta Omori (27-second knockout), Zafer Sayik (unanimous decision), Sean Climaco (second-round knockout), and Zakaria El Jamari (second-round knockout).

22-year-old Estupinan and 18-year-old Ghazali have a bright future in Muay Thai, regardless of the result at ONE 170. With that said, a win in their upcoming matchup would prove who is the more advanced prospect.

ONE 170 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event featuring Ghazali vs. Estupinan is available via watch.onefc.com

The Jan. 24 event also features three world title fights - Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2 (featherweight Muay Thai main event), Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane (interim bantamweight Muay Thai co-main event), and Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il 2 (bantamweight MMA featured bout).

