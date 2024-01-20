"10 years ago" - Turki Alalshikh reveals plan to create new boxing video game

Turki Alalshikh wants to change not only boxing but also the video game landscape.

Over the last year or so, Saudi Arabia has become the home of boxing. Largely thanks to the influence of figures such as Alalshikh, as well as a bunch of money, the country has attracted multiple massive fights.

Beginning in February last year with Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, Saudi Arabia never looked back. In 2023 alone, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, and more, all fought in the Middle East. Furthermore, the country has no plans of slowing down its move into the sport.

However, Alalshikh aims to work on more than just creating fight cards. In a recent interview with DAZN, he laid out Saudi Arabia's plans in the boxing world. Not only do they want to build fights, they also want to focus on creating entertainment.

While there are multiple documentaries in the works, Alalshikh is seemingly a big gamer. He lamented the fact that no major company is working on a boxing video game, so they're making their own. Also, they're sponsoring the PC-exclusive game, 'Undisputed'.

Alalshikh stated to DAZN:

"There is two things I am focusing on, with the situation in boxing. The first thing, I want to have a very good and powerful game. The last game was from 10 years ago, some big company doesn't want to do a game for boxing for a different reason, supporting another sport. Now, we are doing the undisputed, and sponsoring the Undisputed."

Check out his comments below (14:00)

When was the last major boxing video game released? Examining Turki Alalshikh's claim

Turki Alalshikh is correct that boxing games were largely passed over for the sport of MMA.

The last major video game to be released about boxing was 'Fight Night Champion'. The EA Sports game was released in April 2010 and is considered one of the greatest sports titles ever.

Expand Tweet

However, the success of the Fight Night series of games soon led to the EA UFC series. Starting in 2014, the same team began to focus on creating MMA video games instead. A decade later, the series is five titles deep, with varying degrees of success.

However, Alalshikh hopes to give gamers a new title to play around with. While Saudi Arabia is seemingly sponsoring the 'Undisputed' game, which is a PC-exclusive title, currently still in early access.