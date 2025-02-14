"$100 billion is missing from Ukraine" - Joe Rogan highlights how Elon Musk-led Doge Commission is exposing potential mishandling of funds

Joe Rogan and the Alaskan gold miner John Reeves recently sat together in episode #2271 of The Joe Rogan Podcast. The duo exchanged thoughts on a wide range of things. Rogan also explained how Elon Musk-led DOGE is looking into a potential financial scam in matters of funds allocated by the U.S. government to different beneficiaries.

President Donald Trump under his second administration initiated the DOGE under Musk. It is a non-cabinet level department of the American government. DOGE is a successor of the United States Digital Service. The initiative is supposed to reduce fraudulent federal spending and get rid of excessive regulations.

Explaining the operations of the commission under the tech billionaire's command, Rogan said:

"If you have the same sort of oversight that you had with all the stuff that DOGE is showing where it's all corruption and waste and a $100 billion in missing from Ukraine and what... Like what you do, how much money did you spend on these f*cking chargin stations and all that kind of stuff. If that's all applied to money too and it's digital money, like how would I know where you have it even if you have it."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (44:48):

Joe Rogan weighs in on Dricus du Plessis' win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis took on Sean Strickland in a rematch for the middleweight title at UFC 312. The pair fought through the five rounds of the fight and in the end, du Plessis won the fight by a unanimous decision.

'Stillknocks' kept the business mostly on the feet as was demanded by Strickland before the fight. In the fourth round, he also broke du Plessis' nose by connecting a right hand. Weighing on the clinical performance of the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Rogan expressed his appreciation for him on Joe Rogan Fight Companion, saying:

"DDP fought really well man. He’s a tough puzzle to figure out – a very tough fight to figure out. He’s a big f*cker for 185 too. That’s a big f*cker. He did a f*cking great job of setting up, throwing that low kick, switch kick to the body, and kept that pace up for the entire five. … He keeps getting better."

Watch Rogan's comments on du Plessis below (2:12):

