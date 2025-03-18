$100 million worth Jake Paul welcomes Alycia Baumgardner to Most Valuable Promotions in major deal: "Greatness is not what you do yourself"

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, has signed the undisputed super featherweight champion to a promotional deal. Alycia Baumgardner has joined the likes of Amanda Serrano at MVP with a video announcement of the signing being posted to Paul's X page.

'The Bomb' boasts a professional record of 15-1 and avenged her lone pro loss against Christina Linardatou in their July 2023 rematch. With the major acquisition taking place during Women's History Month, it further underscores MVP's track record for promoting and endeavoring to further grow women's boxing.

Paul has a net worth of $100 million according to a report from Celebrity Net Worth and this would indicate that Baumgardner has found herself quite the lucrative deal. Announcing her signing on X with a video, Paul wrote:

"Greatness is not what you do yourself, it's what you do with others. Most Valuable."

Check out Jake Paul's post on the Alycia Baumgardner's MVP signing below:

Jake Paul and MVP's focus on women's boxing

Jake Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian have long had a focus on fostering growth for women within the sweet science. In 2021, Amanda Serrano initially signed to MVP and the benefits that she has seen from this promotional alignment have been ample.

Serrano was already a tremendously accomplished pugilist but the seven-division world champion has seen a lot of signal boosting of her combative efforts over these last few years in the MVP stable. The 28-year-old has spotlighted Serrano across a pair of the biggest women's boxing fights in history with the Katie Taylor contests she had, lighting the world on fire.

Their first fight in Madison Square Garden and their rematch broadcasted on Netflix just before the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. While Taylor won both bouts on points, the outcomes were a bit polarizing to the extent that there is an appetite for a third Serrano vs. Taylor fight which is set to go down in July.

'The Problem Child' has also done a lot for an individual who ended up becoming MVP's first homegrown champion, Shadasia Green, who is currently the WBO super middleweight champion. The Ohio native now has a global roster of boxers under the MVP banner and the addition of Baumgardner serves to only further galvanize this ever-growing stable of fighters.

