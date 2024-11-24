  • home icon
  $120 million worth Joe Rogan and $45 million worth Josh Brolin share their views on money's value and their relationship with wealth

$120 million worth Joe Rogan and $45 million worth Josh Brolin share their views on money's value and their relationship with wealth

By Souvik Roy
Modified Nov 24, 2024 00:48 GMT
Joe Rogan details his relationship with money. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan details his relationship with money. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently delved into a deep discussion with Josh Brolin about his relationship with money during the latter's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. Their dialogue revealed that they had an almost similar outlook regarding this issue.

Reports say that the JRE host's current net worth lies around $120 million. Brolin's net worth also stands at around $45 million.

After a discussion about the Mexican drug lord, El Chapo in the initial part of the episode, Brolin questioned Rogan about his relationship with money. The JRE host replied that he likes having enough money to fulfill his materialistic desires but doesn't take earning money as a goal. Rogan said:

"What I like about money is to not think about it. I like buying stuff. I like the fun stuff, but for the most part, I’m not interested in [viewing] it as a goal."
However, Brolin pointed out how this sense of security about money often induces arrogance in people and makes them treat their inferiors rudely.

Check out Rogan and Brolin's conversation below (15:15):

youtube-cover

How much money does Joe Rogan make from his services for the UFC?

Joe Rogan had been in the UFC even before Dana White and the Fertitta brothers acquired it. He started his UFC career as a backstage interviewer. However, Rogan went through a major shift of roles after Dana White became the UFC president in 2001.

Since then, Rogan has served as a play-by-play commentator and octagon interviewer for UFC PPV events. He receives his payouts per gig just like the fighters contracted to the UFC. Reports claim Rogan makes around $50,000 to $55,000 for his duties at each UFC PPV event.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
