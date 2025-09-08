14-0 Cuban star could be set to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

The super middleweight division is bracing for one of its biggest nights when Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed crown against Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas. The fight, streamed globally on Netflix, has been billed as a generational clash between two of boxing's biggest superstars of the modern era.

Ad

Beyond the spectacle, the outcome carries serious implications for the future of the IBF (International Boxing Federation) belt that sits within Alvarez’s four-title collection. Reports suggest that unbeaten Cuban southpaw Osleys Iglesias could be the next in line, having earned his mandatory challenger status by stopping Vladimir Shishkin in an eliminator this past week in Montreal.

The victory confirmed that whoever gets his hand raised this weekend will be ordered to face Iglesias. The IBF has a track record of enforcing mandatory defenses. That being said, the politics of boxing suggest a different outcome.

Ad

Trending

Champions at the level of Alvarez or Crawford rarely commit to facing little-known but high-risk challengers.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Iglesias now stands at 14-0 with 13 knockouts and carries an impressive amateur background that includes a win over David Morrell before turning professional in 2019.

His performance against Shishkin was measured and mature, landing clean right hooks and straight lefts that wore down his opponent over the course of the fight. By the eighth round, Shishkin was pinned to the ropes, unable to fire back, leaving the referee no choice but to wave it off.

Ad

Osleys Iglesias stakes claim for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford winner

The boxing world is set for a defining super middleweight clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Osleys Iglesias secured the IBF’s top contender spot by stopping Vladimir Shishkin in eight rounds in Montreal. Iglesias believes the next super middleweight champion could be avoiding him.

Ad

He insists the winner of Alvarez and Crawford might be scared to fight him because of his youth, strength, and power. Speaking in an interview with Boxing Scene, he said:

“I think I made a statement. If he [Alvarez] doesn’t want to fight with me, it’s not because I don’t give a good show. It’s because he’s scared. I’m a young boxer, I’m hungry, I have a good punch... If he doesn’t want to fight with me, it’s because he might be scared that I’m too young and too strong for him.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.