Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The most anticipated fight of the year, Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, will go down Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with Alvarez's super middleweight titles on the line.The fight is being viewed by many as one of the greatest fights of the generation, and rightfully so. Both men are easily the most recognizable names in the sport, and their dominant runs in recent years have truly been a sign to behold.Let's take a look at how both men compare in terms of their physical stature and boxing credentials. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCanelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Age, height, weight, and reachBorn in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on July 18, 1990, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (63-2-2) stands at 5 feet 7&quot; inches in height and most recently weighed in at 167.1 pounds for his super middleweight clash against William Scull, which he won via unanimous decision.He boasts a reach of 70.5&quot; inches or 179 cms, which is considered below average for the super middleweight division.In contrast, Terence Crawford (41-0), born on Sept. 28, 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, stands at 5 feet 8&quot; inches in height and weighed 153.4 pounds for his most recent super welterweight clash against Israil Madrimov, which he won via unanimous decision.'Bud' eclipses his opponent in terms of reach with 74&quot; inches or 188 cms. Despite having spent most of his time in lower weight classes, Crawford's height and reach fits super middleweight better than his opponent.Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Boxing career and knockout ratioBoth Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford boast impeccable resumes, with historic achievements, filled with wins against notable names.For context, Alvarez has won world titles in four weight classes, including super middleweight, middleweight, light middleweight, and light heavyweight.Moreover, he is the only undisputed super middleweight champion in the history of boxing. The 35-year-old currently holds the WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles.Alvarez holds notable wins against the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, and Billy Joe Saunders, among others.He has secured 39 of his 63 wins via stoppage, giving him a knockout ratio of 61.9%.Similarly, Crawford also has world titles in multiple weight classes. He is a former lightweight champion and has held undisputed titles in both light welterweight and welterweight divisions.He is the first male boxer to capture undisputed titles in two weight classes in the modern era. 'Bud' currently holds the WBA light middleweight strap.The American holds notable wins against the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, and Amir Khan, among others. He has knocked out 31 of his 41 opponents, granting him a KO/TKO ratio of 75.6%.Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: The PredictionThis one seems to be a toss-up. Many believe Canelo Alvarez's naturally bigger frame and power could be a daunting proposition for Terence Crawford. However, the Mexican has visibly slowed in recent years, unable to find finishes and having to go the full distance on most instances.'Bud' has shown proficiency in securing finishes and also comfortably going the full 12 rounds in his recent outings. Some fans and pundits believe the American's speed, fluidity, and footwork could pose too much trouble for an out-of-prime Alvarez.