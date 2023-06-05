16-year-old Russian MMA fighter dies due to negligence of officials 

The MMA community was recently shocked by the tragic news from Russia where an unidentified 16-year-old fighter lost his life after receiving a fatal blow to the head.

In certain regions of the world, it is common for children to compete in amateur MMA matches. To safeguard the well-being of the young competitors, these contests frequently employ modified rules and safety equipment. The existence of these rules and regulations does not, however, guarantee their enforcement, particularly in regions with limited supervision.

Unfortunately, this lack of supervision had devastating consequences during a mixed martial arts tournament in Belogorsk, located in the Amur region of Russia.

Fedor's nephew @FdrNphw Tragic news from Russia.



In Amur Region 16-year-old MMA fighter died from a spinning wheel kick.



According to the rules, all underage participants were required to compete with helmets. However, the judge allowed the boy to fight without it.

According to a report by MMA News, the 16-year-old competitor in the Open MMA Cup of the Rodina Sports Club died in the hospital after being committed for intensive care after the defeat.

It's worth noting that in this area, amateur mixed martial arts fighters aged 16-18 are required by rule to wear protective headgear. The young fighter who unfortunately lost his life had asked the referee and the event organizer whether he could fight without headgear, and they reportedly agreed.

According to a report by News In France, the Russian MMA Union has opened a probe into the details surrounding this incident. Stanislav Melyukov, mayor of Belogorsk, has reported that a probe into the incident has been initiated by the local prosecutor's office.

Belogorsk prosecutor Igor Martsokha has visited the location to ensure that an inquiry is being conducted by the Amur Region Prosecutor's Office. The audit will determine whether or not the exemption made by the event organizer was legal, and enforcement measures will be taken if necessary.

MMA fans react to the death of 16-year-old Russian fighter

The mixed martial arts community has been rocked by the tragic death of a 16-year-old fighter from Russia.

Due to the high stakes and brutal nature of mixed martial arts, referee mistakes can have serious consequences. Negligence or inaction can result in serious harm, including fatalities, especially when there is insufficient supervision, inadequate training, or carelessness. Preventing disasters like the death of the 16-year-old demands vigilant officiating, a focus on safety, and persistent rule enforcement.

Several fight fans took to Twitter to react to the news with one fan writing:

"Right to the back of the head as well. Prayers for him and his family."

Kris @Eluhage



"Right to the back of the head as well. Prayers for him and his family."

Another fan speculated:

"No way it was from that kick alone. Some sort of pre existing condition had to be apart of it."

Daniel Grinnell @Dgrinnellcomedy "No way it was from that kick alone. Some sort of pre existing condition had to be apart of it."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Bantering always @bigvantrader "Not surprised, the entire country is underdeveloped so it's a given something as specific as proper MMA regulation would not be practiced. Have you seen the brainless brutes that come out of there and Chechen into an MMA ring? pathetic"

