"19-0 coming soon," "Dude is ready to eat Garry" - Fans react to Shavkat Rakhmonov's preparation for Ian Garry fight at UFC 310

MMA fans have been reacting to Shavkat Rakhmonov's latest post on Instagram, which shows the surging welterweight contender preparing for his upcoming UFC 310 clash against Ian Garry. Rakhmonov was originally scheduled to face Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event, however, Muhammad was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a bone infection in his foot.

It was then announced that 'Nomad' would remain on the card and would be facing Garry in the co-main event instead, with the winner guaranteeing themselves a title shot.

Rakhmonov and Garry will also be putting more than just a title shot on the line when they step into the octagon, as both men are currently undefeated in their professional careers. Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) has finished every single opponent he has faced in the cage, while Garry (15-0) appears to improve with every victory.

Ahead of their highly anticipated bout, Rakhmonov shared a series of snaps on Instagram which showed him going through his preparations for the fight. He captioned the post:

"Nomad is coming for next victory 👊🏽🇰🇿"

Check out the post here:

Fans took to the comments section to react to the post, with many backing Rakhmonov in his next fight.

One user wrote:

"19-0 coming soon 🤫"

Another fan wrote:

"Dude is ready to eat Garry"

Another fan added:

"Shavkat by whatever he wants 🏅"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Shavkat Rakhmonov slams top-ranked UFC welterweights ahead of UFC 310 bout against Ian Garry

Following Belal Muhammad's injury and subsequent withdrawal, Shavkat Rakhmonov called out a number of top UFC welterweights to replace Muhammad and face him in what would essentially be a title-eliminator.

After Dana White confirmed that Muhammad was out of UFC 310 and Ian Garry had stepped in, Rakhmonov then took to social media to weigh in on the situation. 'Nomad' opted to go on the offensive and put stars such as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman on blast for not accepting the short-notice fight against him, before praising Garry for accepting the fight. He tweeted:

"I'm very disappointed in our division. Belal, Leon, Colby, Kamaru, Jack, Sean - you've all let fans down. The only one who backed up his words is Ian, and I respect that. But make no mistake, @iangarryMMA - I'm coming for your 0 and will fight for the belt after"

Check out Shavkat Rakhmonov's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

