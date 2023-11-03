"1st one reminds me of Michael Chandler" - Edson Barboza's alarming face transformation across a week has fans stunned

Edson Barboza has shown fans how his damaged face recovered after his Sodiq Yusuff fight.

Barboza posted a series of photographs over six days of his facial injuries healing and hashtagged that he loved his job in both English and Portuguese. He also stated that he had turned into a new man in less than one week's time.

Instagram users crowded the comments section to have their say on the impressive recovery of the acclaimed octagon knockout artist.

Someone in the comments posted that Edson Barboza was made to look like another UFC fighter altogether at the early portion of his recovery journey. This was evident from @tonypac7, who said:

"1st one reminds me of Michael Chandler"

Some conflated the magnitude of damage seen in the pictures to be tantamount to having withstood a destructive force of nature. This came across from @gorkalican, who stated:

"You look liked you survived a natural disaster lmao"

Some were so impressed by his succinct recovery process that they compared the UFC fighter to a superhero like @icaro_britoo, who quipped:

"Wolverine 🔥"

Check out the progression of Barboza's recent recovery below:

Edson Barboza's 2023 UFC run

Edson Barboza is a bit more than a couple of weeks out from his victory over Sodiq Yusuff. This win transpired at UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza, with the latter winning the headline attraction via unanimous decision on October 14. The featherweight fight went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edson Barboza has returned to the win column nicely in 2023 from back-to-back defeats last year and now has consecutive wins this calendar year. Earlier in April, Barboza stopped Billy Quarantillo with a knee at the 2:37 mark of the first round.

Barboza will reach the 13th year of being a UFC fighter as of the 20th of this month. He dispatched Mike Lullo with leg kicks in the third stanza at UFC 123: Rampage vs. Machida in November 2010. Barboza had six professional wins prior to debuting in the UFC, and the now 35 pro fight veteran is showing no signs of slowing down.