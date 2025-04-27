"2-3 years in Dagestan" - Fans react to Alex Pereira sharpening his grappling skills ahead of potential Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fans reacted to Alex Pereira sharing a video of his wrestling training. Pereira, the former two-division UFC champion, lost the 205-pound title to Russia's Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 by unanimous decision. While Ankalaev managed to outwork Pereira in stand-up exchanges, his takedown threat significantly limited the Brazilian's ability to implement his game plan.

Recently, Pereira posted a video on his social media accounts showing himself wrestling. In the video, he is seen doing light work with a training partner in a traditional soil ring, which is typically used in Indian and African wrestling.

Check out Alex Pereira working on his grappling skills below (courtesy of @ChampRDs on X):

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the video. While some praised the 37-year-old for working on his weakness, others expressed the desire to watch him become a champion again.

One fan wrote:

"2-3 years in Dagestan, not Afristan."

Another fan commented:

"We need him as champ ASAP so someone can actually fight and stop running from contenders."

During his light heavyweight title reign, Pereira became one of the fan-favorite fighters and a reliable star to headline UFC events. Although there was speculation about him potentially moving up to challenge Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title, the loss to Ankalaev at UFC 313 derailed those plans.

While Pereira successfully defended against most of Ankalaev's takedown attempts, Ankalaev was able to effectively mix his wrestling and striking, forcing Pereira to remain focused on defense.

'Poatan' expressed his desire for an immediate rematch after UFC 313. Ankalaev hinted that the rematch could take place in Chicago in August, but recent reports have suggested that Pereira is dealing with an injury. However, the recent video of him wrestling indicates that he may be recovering well.

