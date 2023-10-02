“2 birds 1 stone” - Ryan Bader's Bellator 300 opponent falls out, former UFC star offers to step in

It appears as though there could be hope for Ryan Bader to compete at Bellator 300 after all as a former UFC star has offered to step in.

MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King tweeted that Linton Vassell was forced to withdraw from Bellator 300 due to an undisclosed illness. The tweet caught the attention of former title challenger Corey Anderson, who weighed in with his thoughts and offered his services.

He wrote:

"Yo @ryanbader allow me to save your pay day and grant you the rematch. 2 birds 1 stone. 1 week no problem, tell @BellatorMMA to send me the contract. See you at 300! #dontbescared @AliAbdelaziz00 @KoganMike @ScottCoker"

'Overtime' is coming off a split decision win over Phil Davis and is no stranger to 'Darth' as they fought in the semi-finals of the Bellator light heavyweight Grand Prix in 2021. It was a dominant win for Corey Anderson as it only took him 51 seconds to earn a TKO win over Ryan Bader to advance to the finals against reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

It remains to be seen whether Bellator president Scott Coker will grant Corey Anderson a heavyweight title shot or if Ryan Bader would be open to a rematch with his former foe on short notice.

When did Ryan Bader last compete?

Ryan Bader most recently competed at another milestone event for the promotion as he fought Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290.

Bellator 290 was a significant event for the promotion as it marked their network debut on CBS. The event saw a number of MMA legends in attendance as they witnessed 'The Last Emperor' compete for the final time in his legendary MMA career.

The MMA legend was looking to end his career on a high note and avenge his 2019 loss, which took place in the finals of the heavyweight Grand Prix for the then vacant heavyweight championship.

Similar to his first fight against Emelianenko, 'Darth' earned another dominant win as he defeated the former PRIDE heavyweight champion via first-round TKO to retain his heavyweight championship.

