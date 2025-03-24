"2 legends right here" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares photo with Hollywood legend Adam Sandler ahead of his new film release

Irish superstar Conor McGregor recently crossed paths with Hollywood actor Adam Sandler. The Irishman uploaded a post to his Instagram account which featured a picture of him with Sandler.

In the caption, McGregor showered praise on Sandler for his contributions to the film industry:

"One of our movie industry's great creators Mr. Adam R. Sandler! Put his whole team on and changed the game! Inspiration!... Rock On Adam San!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

McGregor's post caught the attention of several fans, who shared their reactions in the comments section.

One fan hailed the two individuals as "legends:"

"2 legends right here."

There were many who pointed out the rare occurence of Sandler wearing a suit in public:

"Only time you catch Adam Sandler in a suit is with [Conor McGregor]."

"Dude, you got him in a suit!"

"Is Adam Sandler actually wearing a suit and not sweatpants while eating pickles."

One fan described Sandler as a humble person:

"Adam is the most down-to-earth superstar."

Check out a compilation of reactions below:

MMA fans react to Conor McGregor meeting Adam Sandler

Michael Chandler speaks about the ongoing possibility of fighting Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been out of action since July 2021. 'The Notorious' was expected to return last year and face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but the Irishman suffered an injury and pulled out of the fight.

Since then, there has been speculation about whether the Irishman will ever return to the octagon. Chandler, however, believes that the matchup with McGregor is still on the table.

A fan recently asked 'Iron' whether the clash against McGregor is now out of the realm of possibility.

Chandler responded to the query with a one-word answer:

"Never!"

Chandler is currently scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April.

