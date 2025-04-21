“2 sport world champ” - Strawweight MMA queen Jackie Buntan manifests her two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan wants that second piece of ONE Championship gold in any way possible.

Ad

The reigning and inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion doesn't have a fight lined up yet, but that hasn't stopped her from manifesting a shot at the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

In an Instagram post highlighting her finesse against Daniela Lopez, Buntan left a comment that her next match could see her reach two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jackie Buntan wrote:

"Two-sport world champ ⭐️"

Buntan manifests her destiny as two-sport queen. [Screenshot of Jackie Buntan's comment on ONE Championship's Instagram]

Buntan is one of the best strikers on the planet and quickly rose to prominence when she joined ONE Championship in 2021.

Ad

The Filipino-American star racked up a stellar 7-1 record in the promotion, with her current run culminating in one of the greatest moments of her career.

Buntan, who previously fought exclusively under Muay Thai, stunned the legendary Anissa Meksen to capture the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 169 in November 2024 in Bangkok.

ONE Championship has yet to announce who Buntan will face next, but the 27-year-old already wants to carve out her path to a second world title.

Ad

Buntan is practically unblemished in her ONE Championship tenure, except for a disappointing defeat to Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women's Muay Thai world title at ONE 156 in April 2022.

The California native has since clamored for a shot at redemption against the Swedish phenom and possibly another crack at her division's Muay Thai gold.

Jackie Buntan credits teammate Janet Todd for blazing a path for women's striking in the West

Women's Muay Thai has seen incredible growth over the past decade, and one of the pioneers of that movement was the legendary Janet Todd.

Ad

The Japanese-American star was a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion, and one of the fighters Jackie Buntan credited for blazing a path for women fighters, especially in the United States.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Buntan said of her Boxing Works teammate:

"My training partner, my good friend Janet Todd, is like a pioneer in that – not just for women, but in American Muay Thai in general – opening up the doors in this generation.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.